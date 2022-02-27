Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Godown gutted in midnight blaze in Pune
pune news

Godown gutted in midnight blaze in Pune

The fire brigade had rushed six to seven fire tenders from various parts of the city to Undri-Pisoli road to help douse the blaze
Six fire tenders from Pune city, one from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and 6 other vehicles including emergency help vehicles called Devdoot were at the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A godown in Pisoli area was gutted in a midnight blaze on Saturday.

The godown was of bedding material and had a large amount of wool in it. The fire brigade had rushed six to seven fire tenders from various parts of the city to Undri-Pisoli road to help douse the blaze.

“We could not identify the source because the godown was locked and the power was off. The loss is estimated by the owner to be worth 30-40lakh. It is a 7,000-8,000square feet large godown where they made and packaged bedding.

Six fire tenders from Pune city, one from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and 6 other vehicles including emergency help vehicles called Devdoot were at the spot.

The incident was recorded as a fire incident by Pune city police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP