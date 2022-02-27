Home / Cities / Pune News / Godown gutted in midnight blaze in Pune
Godown gutted in midnight blaze in Pune

The fire brigade had rushed six to seven fire tenders from various parts of the city to Undri-Pisoli road to help douse the blaze
Six fire tenders from Pune city, one from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and 6 other vehicles including emergency help vehicles called Devdoot were at the spot. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:03 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A godown in Pisoli area was gutted in a midnight blaze on Saturday.

The godown was of bedding material and had a large amount of wool in it. The fire brigade had rushed six to seven fire tenders from various parts of the city to Undri-Pisoli road to help douse the blaze.

“We could not identify the source because the godown was locked and the power was off. The loss is estimated by the owner to be worth 30-40lakh. It is a 7,000-8,000square feet large godown where they made and packaged bedding.

Six fire tenders from Pune city, one from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and 6 other vehicles including emergency help vehicles called Devdoot were at the spot.

The incident was recorded as a fire incident by Pune city police.

