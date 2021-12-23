Gold loan firm in Pune defrauded of 5.77 lakh

PUNE: A gold loan provider company in Pune was duped by a man who provided documents and gold for a loan takeover from another financer and in exchange provided gold that did not match the purity standard prescribed in the rules.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint was lodged by a 30-year-old employee of the company that took over the gold loan from another private financer. The loan was granted on March 25, according to the complainant.

“We are checking if the earlier loan even existed or were the documents forged. The complainant is a loan manager in the current company and we are investigating all allegations in the complaint. So far it does not appear that the loan was paid to this company or the previous company,” said assistant inspector Umesh Londhe of Sahakrnagar police station who is investigating the case.

The accused produced a receipt from a finance company claiming that the loan had already been granted once. The man then submitted 6 gold chains against which he took ₹5,77,966 loan which was transferred to his account. The gold was later found to be lesser than 18 carat as per the terms of the loan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A case under Section 420 (cheating) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station.