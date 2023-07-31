Govt issues notice to two hospitals for MPJAY scheme violation

PUNE

The two facilities were allegedly demanding money for the cashless scheme and asking patients to buy drugs and implants from outside, said the officials. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DY Patil Hospital and Bharati Hospital in Pune have been served show cause notices for flouting provisions under the State government’s cashless insurance scheme – Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY). The two facilities were allegedly demanding money for the cashless scheme and asking patients to buy drugs and implants from outside, said the officials.

Following patient complaints against these hospitals, the notices were issued last week after the complaints were verified. Payment to hospitals for these patients’ treatment has been suspended as part of the process and will not be released until the complaint is resolved, officials revealed.

Dr Amol Jagtap, regional head of MPJAY, said the action is taken after the complaints are found genuine and the patients have the required proof.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The notices were issued to D Y Patil Hospital and Bharati Hospital after they were found violating the terms of the MPJAY scheme. They can’t demand money or ask patients to get medicines or other medical devices from outside,” he said.

Dr Vaibhav Gaikwad, district coordinator of MPJAY, said, “In the case of DY Patil Hospital, the patient, who visited for orthopaedic treatment, was asked to get the implants and medicines from outside. Following the patients’ complaint, the notice was issued,” he said.

Dr Gaikwad said several complaints have been received against Bharati Hospital.

“As per the rules, not a single penny can be asked of the patients by the empanelled hospitals. Asking patients to get medicines, injections, implant or stent in cardiac cases from outside which too is prohibited as per the scheme,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the development, a senior administrative official from D Y Patil, Hospital, assured that the issue will be solved on Monday.

“Many patients ask for suggestions for better implants and get them on their own during treatment. However, it is only during the discharge they inform the MPJAY staffs that they were asked to get the implant or medicines from outside,” the official, on condition of anonymity, said.

Responding to the issues, Bharati Hospital said they will look into the issue and solve the complaint in a couple of days.

“Many times, the patients want the best treatment and ask for the best medicines and implants, which are not included in the package. Initially, they get these medicines and implants on their own,” said an official, who did not wish to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}