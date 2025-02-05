Govt to enforce stricter water safety laws: Abitkar

Pune: The rise in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) cases in Pune has raised serious concerns about water contamination and reverse osmosis (RO) water centres run by private parties across the city. Citizens have blamed administrative negligence for not providing safe drinking water facility in cluster areas that reported many suspected cases. Maharashtra health minister Prakash Abitkar acknowledges lapses in water safety, shares legal measures planned for accountability, and outlines steps taken to contain the outbreak. (HT)

Has PMC been lax about water supply in parts of Sinhagad Road as GBS cases rise?

Prakash Abitkar: There have been lapses by the local authorities in preventing contamination at the Nanded village well. The contaminated water from the well is the main reason for surge in GBS cases in these areas. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and health department took steps for containment and surveillance only after surge in cases.

RO water samples have been found contaminated. Who is responsible?

Prakash Abitkar: We will immediately issue orders to take strict action against private RO plants found distributing contaminated water. People trust RO plants to provide clean water, and the private firms have the responsibility to ensure its safety. The local body must regulate and monitor the quality of RO water, and we will ensure stricter oversight.

People are scared of drinking water now. What should they do?

Prakash Abitkar: There is no need to panic. PMC and health department are taking all necessary measures to control the situation. The number of cases in cluster areas has already started to decline. Citizens should boil drinking water before consumption. We are testing drinking water samples daily for contamination.

There are accusations that lapses in chlorination led to GBS outbreak

Prakash Abitkar: It has been found that lapses in water treatment process caused the outbreak. Local bodies like the municipal corporation, zilla parishad, and gram panchayat are responsible for ensuring clean drinking water, but accountability remains weak. Often, junior-level staff do not realise that a minor lapse in duty can lead to major public health crisis. Currently, there is no legal provision to hold them accountable. Unlike the pollution control board and environmental authorities, the health department lacks the power to act against negligence in water safety. We have decided to amend existing laws or introduce a new law to establish accountability and take action against negligent staff. A meeting was held at the Mantralaya on Monday and a proposal will soon be presented to the government and the law and judiciary department for approval. Once okayed, a general resolution will be issued, giving the health department the authority to act against negligent officials. This legal reform is necessary to prevent such outbreaks in the future.

What steps are being taken to contain the spread of GBS?

Prakash Abitkar: We have intensified existing measures and established an online monitoring system to ensure coordination between all stakeholders, including the health department.

Would you advise people to avoid eating or drinking outside?

Prakash Abitkar: Yes, citizens should avoid unhygienic food and ensure they drink clean, potable water. A drop in immunity can trigger GBS in infected patients. This has been observed across the country, with hundreds of cases reported in the past. Patients with existing health conditions are particularly at risk.

It has been two weeks. Have we identified the exact source of the outbreak?

Prakash Abitkar: Yes, the contaminated well water in Nanded village triggered the infection in the cluster areas. However, the surge in cases created panic among citizens. The government is providing free treatment and financial aid from the CM Relief Fund to patients.