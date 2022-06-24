GR to cover devp work at housing societies gets mixed response

The government resolution (GR) of the Maharashtra government allowing public representatives to fund housing societies for development work has garnered mixed response because residents feel that the GR has been issued only to woo voters.

Ravindra Sinha, secretary, Baner Pashan Link Road Welfare Trust, said, “In my view, it is not an appropriate order at all. It is promoting favouritism and influencing voters, both of which are not at all healthy for a democracy because a society is a private property and not a charitable trust.”

“Societies are already receiving funds from members and are supposed to carry out all environmental activities from their funds. Societies can avail loans from banks and transfer agreements with vendors in addition to having a lot of flexibility and independence so they cannot say that they don’t have the money to carry out all these activities. Hence, it is not at all a justified argument. The priority of MLAs and public representatives should be public properties,” Sinha said.

Vaishali Patkar, an activist, said, “We are totally against it because MLA funds are for all the citizens of Pune and not for a specific area. We have seen in the past corporators funding certain societies. It is completely wrong as societies have their own funding so why should politicians pay for them. MLA funds can instead be used for the development of many other amenities.”

Qaneez Sukhrani, social and civic activist, said, “Subversion of LAD public funds is the obvious game plan to swing votes in the forthcoming corporation elections for the MVA alliance. Why should tax payers’ money be used inside another’s private society, when public areas need allocation of funds? Where will the funds then come from when work has to be carried out on public spaces?”

However, the Pune District Cooperative Housing Federation (PDCHF) has welcomed the move. Suhas Patwardhan, vice-chairman of the Maharashtra Housing Federation and chairman of the PDCHF, said, “We welcome this decision and MLAs should provide funds after asking the society chairman and not the contractors. So whatever is the priority, funds should be allocated for such development work. Many societies need such funds and earlier, it was not allowed.”

In Pune district, there are 18,000 cooperative societies and 15,000 apartments registered under the PDCHF. In Maharashtra, there are 120,000 cooperative societies which themselves have 100,000 apartments.

However, Sunil Tingre, Wadgaonsheri MLA, said, “Many societies had raised demands that they are not provided with any facilities by the government as is done in slum areas. There are many expenses like property tax, house loan, EMI, and maintenance cost which have to be managed by flat owners so societies had demanded that if they can get support from public representatives to manage maintenance costs, it would reduce their financial burden. The GR will especially help the youth of the city as when they are settling down with families, they need to take care of many expenses so MLA funds will reduce their expenses.”