Great-great grandson of Robert Gill visits Ajanta and Ellora on honeymoon

PUNE: In a rare moment where family heritage intertwined with India’s artistic legacy, Kenneth Ducatel — the great-great grandson of British army officer and artist Robert Gill — walked into the Ajanta and Ellora caves on Tuesday and Wednesday, turning his honeymoon into a deeply personal pilgrimage. Kenneth Ducatel, great-great grandson of British army officer and artist Robert Gill, who documented and painted Ajanta murals, walked into the historic caves on Tuesday and Wednesday, turning his honeymoon into a deeply personal pilgrimage. (HT)

Kenneth, 68, arrived with his wife, Catharina Suykens, 64, at the Unesco World Heritage site making the visit an emotional bridge between centuries, as they entered the very caves where Gill worked tirelessly in the 1800s.

Robert Gill is remembered for painstakingly documenting and painting the Ajanta murals at a time when the world was largely unaware of this Buddhist art. His detailed copies carried India’s ancient mastery to a global audience. While much of the original cave art has faded, Gill’s work ensured its memory survived.

For Kenneth, standing inside Ajanta’s Cave No. 1 was more than retracing an ancestor’s steps. “To see the place where Robert Gill lived and worked for so many years felt like touching my own family history,” he said.

Born in Britain and settled in Brussels for the past 25 years, Kenneth retired three years ago from the European Commission’s Information Security department. The sexagenarian is on a 20-day trip with his wife. Calling it “a perfect moment—my honeymoon and my great-grandfather’s love story,” he told Hindustan Times over phone through his guide, Bharat Joshi, “It is an honour to be here. For years I imagined coming to Ajanta. Now I am here with my wife on our honeymoon, discovering my great-great grandfather’s love for India while living my own love story.”

The caves, he said, were far more impressive than he had imagined. Before arriving in India, Kenneth read books and saw photos of the caves. “I was impressed by Indian art from the 2nd century BC, which is much older and was ahead of European art of the time,” he said.

Through Tuesday at Ajanta and Wednesday at Ellora, the couple immersed themselves in the Buddhist, Hindu and Jain rock-cut monuments. Kenneth spent long stretches observing the murals that Gill had copied more than 150 years ago. At Ellora, he stood at the exact spots — particularly near Caves 20 and 24 — from where Gill had taken some of the earliest photographs of the complex. The experience, he said, felt surreal.

Tourist guide Bharat Joshi, who accompanied the couple, added, “It was a proud moment to guide the descendant of Robert Gill. I could see how emotional he was. Both Kenneth and his wife listened carefully and thanked us for preserving the monuments. For us too, it was emotional to see history reconnect.”

Kenneth had also watched the 2012 Marathi film ‘Ajintha’, based on Gill’s relationship with Paro, a young tribal woman. The film, he said, inspired the visit. In fact, visiting Paro’s grave in Lenapur village, was poignant. Paro was Gill’s companion for many years. Although she is not part of Kenneth’s lineage, he said he wanted to honour her place in Gill’s life. Meeting villagers who shared stories passed down over generations, and seeing the actual sites where Gill lived and worked, deepened that connection.

Vijay Jadhav, deputy director of MTDC, said, “We showed them the recently renovated samadhi of Paro. We also showed them where Robert Gill spent time and created his paintings. They were amazed and emotional, and thanked us for preserving these places connected to their ancestor.” He added that MTDC plans to develop more sites associated with Gill.

The couple also interacted with officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, heritage guides and local historians, who explained the conservation efforts underway to protect the caves.

At Ajanta, Manoj Pawar, conservation assistant at the ASI Sub Circle, presented Kenneth with the ASI’s ‘Ajantha’ volume from the World Heritage Series. “It was a proud moment for us to welcome the descendant of a man who painted Ajanta and introduced it to the world,” Pawar said.

Family history

Kenneth explained that Paro was Gill’s second partner and had no children. Kenneth’s own lineage descends from Gill’s third wife, an Indian woman whose two daughters carried the family line forward. Over time, the family moved across England, Ireland, Australia, Belgium and Britain. Most of Gill’s paintings were destroyed in a fire in London in 1860. Only four large canvases survive today, housed at the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Before leaving, Kenneth wrote in the visitors’ book: “I am speechless with admiration. You bear an enormous responsibility to preserve this wonder of the world. But it is a responsibility that you dispose of with great passion and competence. I am deeply touched by the veneration you have for Major Robert Gill, my great-great grandfather. I am so pleased that I could visit this wonderful site on the occasion of my honeymoon.”