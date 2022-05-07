Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Green boards to replace blackboards in Pune Zilla Parishad schools

PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad
Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad.
Published on May 07, 2022
By Abhay Khairnar

PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “Under the guardian minister school development scheme, we have decided to replace blackboards with green chalk boards. According to experts, these green boards are better for visibility and helps make learning more interactive.”

Traditionally, blackboards have been a part of schools since many years. However, children who sit at the back in classrooms are facing difficulty in reading the information written on the blackboards.

“Under the school development scheme, we have approved 96 crore for Pune district, where 3,639 schools are run by the Zilla Parishad. Under this programme, various works like erecting new class rooms, repairing of the existing school classes like windows and door safety will be carried out.”

The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to attract more corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for rural schools.

According to Pawar, he has also spoken to private educational institutes in Pune and appealed them to adopt some ZP schools. These private schools will give their good practices to ZP schools and training to teachers. It would help to increase educational qualities in rural primary schools, he said.

