Green boards to replace blackboards in Pune Zilla Parishad schools
PUNE Aiming at raising the educational standards in government schools, particularly in rural areas, blackboards are being replaced with green chalk boards by the Pune Zilla Parishad.
Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “Under the guardian minister school development scheme, we have decided to replace blackboards with green chalk boards. According to experts, these green boards are better for visibility and helps make learning more interactive.”
Traditionally, blackboards have been a part of schools since many years. However, children who sit at the back in classrooms are facing difficulty in reading the information written on the blackboards.
“Under the school development scheme, we have approved ₹96 crore for Pune district, where 3,639 schools are run by the Zilla Parishad. Under this programme, various works like erecting new class rooms, repairing of the existing school classes like windows and door safety will be carried out.”
The Pune Zilla Parishad has decided to attract more corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for rural schools.
According to Pawar, he has also spoken to private educational institutes in Pune and appealed them to adopt some ZP schools. These private schools will give their good practices to ZP schools and training to teachers. It would help to increase educational qualities in rural primary schools, he said.
-
Karnataka Cong Chief's images with PSI scam accused Divya tumble out
Images of a meeting between Divya Hagaragi, accused of PSI recruitment scandal and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Sivakumar are being widely shared by the local Karnataka media. The images have emerged at a time when Divya has been imprisoned for her alleged role in the PSI recruitment and the Congress party has been cornering the state BJP government of fostering the scam and seeking the Karnataka Home Minister's resignation.
-
Centre to set up solar energy panels in all armed police campuses
The union home ministry has decided to install rooftop solar energy panels on all the campuses of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and National Security Guard in a bid to promote renewable energy and head toward a carbon-neutral economy, said a statement released by the ministry. SECI has estimated the total solar power potential in CAPF and NSG campuses to reach up to 71.68 MW.
-
‘All over, peace in Maharashtra now’: Sena's Sanjay Raut on loudspeaker row
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement comes two days after he lashed out on MNS chief Raj Thackeray amid the row over use of loudspeakers at religious places. He said that politics is being everywhere about the loudspeaker usage, with “some old videos of Balasaheb's views on loudspeakers in mosques being shared”.
-
Day after Tajinder Bagga's arrest, BJP to protest outside Kejriwal's residence
Day after Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police, the saffron party has upped its ante against Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. The BJP workers will stage a protest outside the residence of the Delhi CM in the national capital, news agency ANI reported. Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta launched an all out attack on the AAP-led Punjab government over Tajinder Bagga's arrest.
-
Startup Mantra: Upskilling for digital world
PUNE One of the defining trends in the last several years has been the advancement of Artificial Intelligence technology. In the beginning… Having travelled to more than 87 countries and setting up businesses in Africa and the Middle East, AAmit Andrehad seen and experienced the world like no one else in his family or village Junnar, located about 90 kilometres away from Pune city.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics