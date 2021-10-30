Grocery shops in Pune under FDA’s scanner ahead of Diwali

Along with sweet marts, the Food Drug and Administration (FDA), Pune division, will be keeping a watch on grocery shops for selling adulterated food items during the festive season.

Many people have complained regarding vendors selling adulterated khoya, edible oil, maida and farsan. The FDA has planned strict action against such vendors.

“Sixteen officers and five additional commissioners are on duty to conduct the raids. Since last one week, surprise raids have been conducted. We have issued a circular to all grocery shop owners regarding norms while selling food products like edible oil and different flours,” said Shivaji Desai, joint commissioner, (food), FDA Pune.

The FDA department has also appealed to people to buy food products like khoya, edible oil, and maida from the shops which have a license for selling such products.

“We have released a notification in the public domain for the wholesalers, retailers and buyers. Following the protocol is important for all of them. Raids are also conducted on sweet marts,” added Desai.

During the Ganesh festival – many sweet mart shop owners from rural Pune were fined for not mentioning expiry dates on the boxes

“In the last one week there are fewer complaints from rural Pune,” said an officer from FDA on the request of anonymity.

The FDA had initiated fines against 103 sweet shops in Pune, rural Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas for not displaying expiry dates on boxes during the Ganesh festival and Navratri.

The owner of Vishal general stores, who has a shop at Parihar chowk, said, “Via video conferencing meetings we have been guided by FDA and explained regarding what protocols we need to follow while selling food products during Diwali.”

Deepak Iyer, who has put up a makeshift shop at Erandwane, said, “I have got the required license from FDA for putting up my stall. All the food products which I am selling in my shop have food safety and standard authority of India (FSSAI) license number on them. All products are safe to consume.”