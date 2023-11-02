News / Cities / Pune News / Handover Bhide Wada to PMC within a month: SC to owners, tenants

Handover Bhide Wada to PMC within a month: SC to owners, tenants

By HT Correspondent
Nov 02, 2023

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the appeal filed by Bhide Wada owners and tenants and asked them to handover the property within a month to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Bombay High Court Division Bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata in its ruling on October 16 had asked the landowners and tenants to handover the land to PMC for building the monument. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The civic body plans a national monument at Bhide Wada, where social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule started India’s first girls’ school.

Bombay High Court Division Bench of Justice Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata in its ruling on October 16 had asked the landowners and tenants to handover the land to PMC for building the monument.

After the HC’s decision, the landowners and tenants filed an appeal in the apex court. Even PMC had filed a caveat in the Supreme Court after the high court’s decision as they would get chance to put their views.

Nisha Chavan, head, PMC legal department, said, “The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal filed by landowners and tenants of Bhide Wada. Even instructed them to handover the property within a month else the civic body will forcefully acquire it.”

Chavan said, “The apex court also raised the question to landowners and tenants on why they should not get punished for delaying the land acquisition for 13 years.”

India’s first school for girls was started by the Phules at the historic Bhide Wada in Pune on January 1, 1848. The structure, located opposite Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh Mandir, is currently in shambles, and unfortunately, even after so many years, the authorities have not been able to redevelop it. Bhide Wada is located opposite Shreemant Dagdusheth Ganesh Temple.

