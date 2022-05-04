Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police

The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday.

The Special Branch (SB), the internal security and intelligence monitoring agency of the Pune Police claimed that the workers were detained under Section 68 of the Mumbai Police Act. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions.

Also, as many as 234 MSN party workers were issued notices by the city police under Cr PC Section 149, while 55 other party workers were booked under Section 68 and 69 of the Mumbai Police Act. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151.

Amitabh Gupta, Pune police commissioner, said, “Action has been taken to maintain law and order situation in the city.”

The Special Branch stated that the law and order in the city was not disturbed, and appropriate security measures and bandobast have been deployed.

MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed the Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth.

The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud. The Aarti was performed at Kasture chowk maruti temple. Prashant Kanojia, Suraj Pandit and Tejas Mane performed the Aarti after which the police detained them.

The action against the MNS workers has come a day after MNS supremo Raj Thackeray during a rally in Aurangabad had said that he would remain firm on his loudspeaker removal at mosques deadline and asked Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques from May 4 if the loudspeakers were not removed.

The MNS chief was booked by Aurangabad Police for violating 14 terms and conditions imposed by them while granting permission for holding the rally. The FIR against Thackeray mentions that he had instigated his supporters by issuing provocative statements.

Sainath Babar, Pune MNS chief, in his tweet on Tuesday, had said that the state government will be responsible for the backlash in Pune if Raj Thackeray was arrested.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 116 (abetment), 117 (whoever abets the commission of an offence by the public generally or by any number or class of persons exceeding ten) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act against Thackeray, organiser Rajiv Jawalikar, and other unknown persons.