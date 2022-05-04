Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police
The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday.
The Special Branch (SB), the internal security and intelligence monitoring agency of the Pune Police claimed that the workers were detained under Section 68 of the Mumbai Police Act. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions.
Also, as many as 234 MSN party workers were issued notices by the city police under Cr PC Section 149, while 55 other party workers were booked under Section 68 and 69 of the Mumbai Police Act. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151.
Amitabh Gupta, Pune police commissioner, said, “Action has been taken to maintain law and order situation in the city.”
The Special Branch stated that the law and order in the city was not disturbed, and appropriate security measures and bandobast have been deployed.
MNS state secretary Ajay Shinde performed the Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk Maruti temple where recently, Raj Thackeray performed the Aarti. There was strict police bandobast as the MNS performed Maha Aarti at Khalkar chowk in Sadashiv peth.
The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud. The Aarti was performed at Kasture chowk maruti temple. Prashant Kanojia, Suraj Pandit and Tejas Mane performed the Aarti after which the police detained them.
The action against the MNS workers has come a day after MNS supremo Raj Thackeray during a rally in Aurangabad had said that he would remain firm on his loudspeaker removal at mosques deadline and asked Hindus to play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques from May 4 if the loudspeakers were not removed.
The MNS chief was booked by Aurangabad Police for violating 14 terms and conditions imposed by them while granting permission for holding the rally. The FIR against Thackeray mentions that he had instigated his supporters by issuing provocative statements.
Sainath Babar, Pune MNS chief, in his tweet on Tuesday, had said that the state government will be responsible for the backlash in Pune if Raj Thackeray was arrested.
The FIR has been registered under Sections 116 (abetment), 117 (whoever abets the commission of an offence by the public generally or by any number or class of persons exceeding ten) and 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act against Thackeray, organiser Rajiv Jawalikar, and other unknown persons.
-
Many contenders eye BJP nomination for RS, MLC seats in UP
LUCKNOW The advantage of Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular win in the recent UP assembly elections would begin to manifest itself - first in the Rajya Sabha polls, possibly in June, followed by the MLC polls in July. “Each party would roughly need 33 to 34 MLAs to ensure the win of its candidate,” said special secretary in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Brij Bhushan Dubey.
-
Covid-19: Delhi sees slight dip in fresh cases, positivity rate at 7.64%
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,354 cases of the coronavirus disease were logged, with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent. The national capital reported 1,414 cases a day ago. The number of active cases in the city now stood at 5,853, down from 5,986 the previous day.
-
Out of 188 cases in state, Mumbai reports 117 fresh infections
Mumbai In a slight spike, Maharashtra reported 188 Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday. The state capital contributed the most to the caseload with 117 fresh infections. There are now 1,049 active cases in the state. Over the past seven days, the cases in the state have steadily crossed the 150-mark. The rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai is 0.06%, as only 15 out of 26,009 beds reserved for Covid are occupied at present.
-
AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’
A research scholar of the commerce and business administration department of Allahabad University, Smita Dikshit has bagged the “GRABS best young researcher award–2022”. A PhD scholar under AU's assistant professor AC Pandey, Smita, has been awarded for her research papers on digital banking in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and improving socio economic status of marginalised communities. GRABS, an educational charitable trust of Tamil Nadu and Association of Intellectuals and Faculty, provides grants to young scholars to conduct research in social sciences, coordinate with other institutes to organise seminars, workshops, camps, meetings, conferences and training programmes and promote research in management and development studies. Smita was earlier conferred Indian Council of Social Science Research Institutional fellowship (2019) for studies in industrial development.
-
Yogi Adityanath stresses need to check depletion of water resources in Uttarakhand with conservation steps
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the depletion of Uttarakhand's water resources needed to be checked with water conservation initiatives, plantation drives and the building of check dams. Yogi Adityanath also noted that Uttarakhand is facing the challenge of hill migration with people leaving the state. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna were also present on the occasion. Yogi Adityanath said, “Not only youngsters are migrating, but water resources are also depleting here.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics