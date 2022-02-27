Has govt put PMRDA proposed ring road in cold storage?

PUNE To avoid confrontation from villagers during land acquisition, the state government has decided to prioritise Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) proposed ring road over the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), said deputy chief ,minister Ajit Pawar.

There are currently two outer ring roads proposed in Pune district; one from PMRDA and another from MSRDC, for which the land acquisition is underway.

According to Pawar, the government is focusing on the MSRDC ring road which is at an advanced stage. With the PMRDA ring road almost being put in cold storage for now, the town planning schemes proposed on the stretch are also on hold.

“We have given top priority to MSRDC ring road because doing work of two ring roads together will be difficult. In both the proposed ring roads we have to acquire land on large scale and at many places we also have to shift people like we did near Kamgar Putla near Shivajinagar,” said Pawar on Saturday on the sidelines of Covid review meeting.

The state government had earlier asked PMRDA to reduce the width of the ring road. PMRDA commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “In the proposed DP (Development Plan) the length has been reduced from 90km to 60km so we are still waiting for DP to get finalised and only then, work will start.”

The PMRDA had planned to construct the road in two phases with first phase being -Satara road to Ahmednagar Road. A total of Total 46 Town Planning schemes were planned, which are now in a limbo due to land acquisition issues. However, land acquisition has already begun for MSRDC ring road. The government has issued a notification to acquire land in 36 villages. A total of 629.57 hectare area has been acquired so far.

Rahul Vasaikar, Superintendent Engineer, MSRDC said, “This project is top priority. We should be able to float the pre-qualification for the execution of the work (tender) by May end. ₹1,000 crore will be given by the government for land acquisition and rest of the money will be given once the work commences.”

According to officials, bids will be invited for both western and eastern ring road.

“For western part we have completed all the land acquisition process and valuation is underway, which should be done by April 1. While there was resistance from the locals for acquiring land for the eastern part, they have all come to an agreement as the road will facilitate agriculture and industrial development ,” added Vasaikar.

“By August ,the tendering process will be completed and by the first week of September work will commence and be completed in 24 months.” added Vasaikar.