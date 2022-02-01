Havaldar among 8 arrested for kidnapping man for bitcoin ransom in Pune

PUNE A police official is among eight people arrested for kidnapping and extortion of a man from Pimpri-Chinchwad, in a case involving cryptocurrency worth crores of rupees, according to Krishna Prakash, commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

The kidnapping survivor was identified as Vinay Sundarrao Naik, a resident of Tathawade, according to police.

The mastermind, who works as a havaldar, was identified as Dilip Tukaram Khandare posted at the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner’s office. He had also worked in the Pune city cyber crime cell, when he learned that Naik had come in possession of bitcoin worth ₹300 crore.

The others booked in the case were identified as Sunil Ram Shinde, Vasant Shyamrao Chavan, Francis Timoty Dsouza, Mayur Mahendra Shirke, Pradip Kashinath Kate, Shirish Chandrakant Khot, and Sanjay alias Niki Rajesh Bansal, according to police.

“He (Khandare) had completed various courses like office automation, cyber crime systems, advanced cyber crime investigation technology, basic of hardware and network information, mobile forensics, but due to his greed he became the mastermind of a kidnapping case,” said Commissioner Prakash.

The group first met in a hotel in Vadgaoin Maval area of Pune to plan the kidnapping. They arranged for two cars - a WagonR and an Innova - and found Naik near a restaurant in Tathawade. On January 14, Naik was forced into the WagonR and taken to Alibaug and asked for ₹8 lakh and bitcoin in exchange for his release. However, when Khandare realised that the police were on the lookout for him, they brough Naik back and dropped him in Wakad.

The police then traced them to various locations and arrested all of them.

A case under Sections 363, 365, 364(a), 120(b), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Wakad police station against them