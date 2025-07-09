Hawkers attack PMC staff during anti-encroachment drive in Sayyadnagar; FIR filed

A team from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was allegedly attacked by hawkers during an anti-encroachment drive at Ramtekdi–Sayyadnagar on Tuesday. The civic staff later filed a police complaint at the Wanowrie police station against the accused hawkers. When officials asked them to vacate the area to clear the footpath and road for traffic, the hawkers reportedly got into an argument and later assaulted the staff with an iron rod. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident occurred on DO Road near the MHADA Colony, where the PMC team noticed hawkers obstructing the road. When officials asked them to vacate the area to clear the footpath and road for traffic, the hawkers reportedly got into an argument and later assaulted the staff with an iron rod.

Additional Encroachment Inspector Kiran Shinde said, “We identified ourselves and asked the hawkers to move. They first argued and then turned violent. Some of our staff were injured, and a PMC vehicle was damaged in the attack.”

Based on inputs from local residents, the accused were identified as Sohel Shaikh and Shahid Shaikh. A case has been registered against them at the Wanowrie police station.