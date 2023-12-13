HC directs local bodies to clarify stand on condition of footpaths in Pune

The Bombay High Court (HC) while taking cognisance of the poor condition of footpaths in Pune directed local bodies and other government agencies to file their affidavits and clarify their stand.

The Bombay High Court bench composed of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Arif S Doctor gave its order on December 6 in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to pedestrians’ rights, filed by senior social activist Qaneez Sukhrani.

The high court has directed PMC, urban development and town planning departments, district collector, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to file their affidavits in four weeks and kept the next hearing on January 17.

Sukhrani’s counsel Adv Satya Muley argued that pedestrians’ rights are neglected by the PMC as there are badly constructed and broken footpaths in some parts of Pune while in many others, they don’t exist.

Major encroachments are on Ahmednagar Road, Aundh Road, Karve Road, Satara Road, Baner Road, Swargate, Pashan Road, Koregaon Park Roads, Fergusson College Road and Balewadi High Street.

In the majority of locations, they are encroached upon by illegal vendors, hawkers, food stalls, beggars, homeless, squatters, excess debris, pipes, hanging overhead cables, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) fuse boxes and junction boxes, protruding chamber covers, manhole covers, smart city digital Information poles, benches and other obstructions and obstacles etc, the petitioner argued.

He further submitted that the footpaths are also dug up in an unplanned manner and thereafter never levelled, or the same locations are repeatedly dug up. Maha-Metro Pune has grabbed the entire footpath width and some portions of the footpath length for constructing exit/entry staircases at several locations.

There is an absence of basic facilities like at-grade pedestrian crossings, ramps for accessibility on footpaths for seniors, challenged and disabled, pedestrian zebra crossings are not marked and painted and/or illuminated, and safe access to subways and foot over bridges lacking.

Sukhrani said, “The need to file this PIL for pedestrians to have rights had become imperative, especially because PMC was progressing rapidly on developing new areas but the services around Pune city were abysmal, missing and unplanned.”