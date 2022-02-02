HC directs PMC to adhere to ruling on amenity space PIL for all future plans

PUNE The Bombay High Court, on Wednesday, directed the Pune Municipal Corporation to ensure all future development plans dealing with the allocation of amenity space, be subject to the ruling on a current public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two citizens groups from Pune - Area Sabha and Pashan Area Sabha.

The PIL filed against the Maharashtra state government alleges that Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations (UDCPR) regulation number 3.5.1 on “Provision for amenity space”, arbitrarily and illegally reduces the extent of mandatory reservations of public amenity spaces in layouts.

An earlier provision in PMC’s development plan of 2017 provides 15% amenity space reservation on 4,000sq mt of layout and above. However, the UDCPR sanctioned in December 2020 and its subsequent amendments in June 2021, now state that for a layout of 20,000 sqmt and above, 5% of the area will be designated as public amenity space.

A bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice VG Bisht opined in the order: “Clause 3.5.1 of the 2020 Regulations would be subject to and abide by the result of this Public Interest Litigation. It is ordered accordingly. We also direct that while granting future sanctions for projects, the Pune Municipal Corporation shall invariably make an endorsement in the plans being sanctioned that the same would also be subject to the result of this Public Interest Litigation.”

The petitioners in the PIL had pleaded that such dilution in amenity space requirements will turn towns and cities of Maharashtra into concrete jungles and it deprive citizens of essential amenities due to lack of required amenity spaces.

Multiple objections against the dilution of amenity space regulations were raised by citizens who also attended public hearings, pleading with the state govt to revoke the diluted clause.

Advocate Ronita Bhattacharya, representing the petitioners, stated that urban local bodies need amenity spaces to fulfil their constitutional responsibility as per the 74th Constitutional amendment to provide for essential civic necessities, services and public amenities. The PIL has challenged the UDCPR and the clause 3.5.1 as void, inoperative and ultra vires Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India as well as contrary to the provisions of Articles 243W, 243ZD and 243ZE of the Constitution, read with its 12th Schedule. The HC has in its order allowed reply-affidavits to be filed by the respondents in three weeks; rejoinder thereto, if any, may be filed by one week thereafter. The PIL petition is listed for March 7, 2022 for further consideration.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) decision to sell 118 amenities spaces has invited the ire of citizens. City-based lawyer advocate Satya Mule has sent a legal notice to PMC Commissioner Vikram Kumar.