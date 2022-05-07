HC strikes down NOC clause for registration of fragmented land

The Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court has read down a rule which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration of sale deeds for lands of certain sizes. Now, a person seeking registration of sale deeds for a land of a certain size will not have to produce a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for fragmentation of the land from the competent authority.

The High Court has ruled that the registering authority will not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w. Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908.

The court delivered its order, the copy of which was made available on Friday, after hearing a petition filed by Govind Ramling Solapure, Prakash Gadgul and Krishna Raoasaheb Pawar, all residents of Aurangabad.

The petition was filed before the Aurangabad Bench of the Mumbai High Court by Advocate Rameshwar Totla against the Government of Maharashtra, inspector general of registration, controller of stamps (IGR), joint district registrar, Aurangabad challenging the circular dated July 12, 2021, issued by the IGR, Maharashtra state based on Rule 44 (1) (i) of the Maharashtra Registration of Rules 1961 which imposed additional conditions on the person seeking registration on sale deeds for lands of a certain size.

Under Article 226 of the Constitution of India, the petitioners requested a declaration that Rule 44(1)(i) of the Maharashtra Registration Rules, 1961 (hereinafter referred to as ‘Rules’ for short) is contrary to the Registration Act, 1908 and it is struck down. The petitioners have also requested for quashing and setting aside the impugned circular issued exercising the power under Rule 44(1)(i) of the Rules.

Judges SG Mehare and RD Dhanuka in their order uploaded online on May 5, stated, “Petition is allowed in terms of prayer clause ‘C’. (II) Rule 44(1)(i) of the Maharashtra Registration Rules, 1961 is read down and is declared that the same would not be applicable. The registering authority is not required to insist on compliance with the conditions imposed under Rule 44(1)(i) while registering the document under Section 34 r/w, Section 35 of the Registration Act,1908. The registering authority shall not reject any document on the ground of non-compliance with the conditions set out in the impugned circular dated 12.7.2021 or for non-compliance with Rule 44(1)(i). The rule is accordingly made absolute. No order as to costs.”

The judges in their detailed order stated that the IGR circular deserves to be quashed. “In our view, the registering authority cannot refuse to register the document by placing reliance on Rule 44(1)(i) of the Rules or impugned circular dated 12.7.2021. We accordingly pass the following order,” the order read.

DR Kale, a government pleader, on the other hand, had submitted that no notice has been issued to the Advocate General of Maharashtra though petitioners have applied for striking down Rule 44(1)(i) of the Rules. The writ petition shall be dismissed on that ground itself.

Advocate Totla stated that the IGR circular was issued by exercising the power purported to have been granted under Rule 44 (1)(i) which mandates the enclosure of permission from the concerned authority along with the documents presented for registration given Section 8(b) of the Maharashtra Prevention of Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holding (Amendment) Act, 2015. The said circular provides that the sub-registrar will not register the document presented for registration unless the sanctioned layout is enclosed with such documents. He submitted that relying upon the said circular, the sub-registrar has refused to register the sale deeds lodged by the petitioners for registration. He further stated that registering authorities have registered various sale deeds executed by the petitioners of various plots from the land bearing Gat No. 8 without insisting on compliance with the conditions prescribed in the said circular.

One of the plot holders has already completed the construction of the residential house after getting the possession from the petitioners by making the partial payments of consideration in respect of the said plot, he told the court.