Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / HCMTR funds to be diverted for land acquisition for bridge in Pune
pune news

HCMTR funds to be diverted for land acquisition for bridge in Pune

PMC plans to divert HCMTR funds for land acquisition for the Harris bridge connecting Khadki cantonment in Pune
Harris Bridge at Dapodi in Pune. PMC plans to divert HCMTR funds for land acquisition for the Harris bridge connecting Khadki cantonment in Pune. (HT FILE)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: As the budgetary provision for the high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) hasn’t been utilised in this financial year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to divert it for land acquisition for the Harris bridge connecting Khadki cantonment. The corporation plans to divert a total Rs40.46 crore for the purpose.

The PMC had made the budgetary provision for HCMTR in the financial year 2020-21 but as the project could not be kick-started for the last many years, plans are afoot to divert these funds. Deputy mayor Sunita Wadekar put the proposal before the standing committee and requested that Rs40.46 crore be diverted for land acquisition for the Harris bridge. A land parcel of 900 square metre has to be acquired for the bridge project. The standing committee will take a call on this proposal in the coming meeting.

Meanwhile, the HCMTR project, which was proposed nearly 20 years ago, has become a much delayed project. Every year, the PMC makes budgetary provision for it only to end up diverting the funds for other works.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP