HCMTR funds to be diverted for land acquisition for bridge in Pune

PUNE: As the budgetary provision for the high capacity mass transit route (HCMTR) hasn’t been utilised in this financial year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) plans to divert it for land acquisition for the Harris bridge connecting Khadki cantonment. The corporation plans to divert a total Rs40.46 crore for the purpose.

The PMC had made the budgetary provision for HCMTR in the financial year 2020-21 but as the project could not be kick-started for the last many years, plans are afoot to divert these funds. Deputy mayor Sunita Wadekar put the proposal before the standing committee and requested that Rs40.46 crore be diverted for land acquisition for the Harris bridge. A land parcel of 900 square metre has to be acquired for the bridge project. The standing committee will take a call on this proposal in the coming meeting.

Meanwhile, the HCMTR project, which was proposed nearly 20 years ago, has become a much delayed project. Every year, the PMC makes budgetary provision for it only to end up diverting the funds for other works.