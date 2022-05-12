Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail
PUNE Mahesh Botle, joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021.
The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.
“He was booked in two cases. He got bail in one case earlier last week, and he got bail in another case. He walked out today (Thursday) after spending three months in jail,” said his lawyer, Subhedar.
“He was given the responsibility to frame questions on non-technical subjects and also select and collect the questions set by others and hand them over to Nyasa Communications. He has committed a breach of trust and gave the paper set by the committee with answers to co-accused Prashant Badgire in a pen drive accepting some amount. It is disclosed during the investigation that the applicant has contacted 34 candidates who had appeared for the examination. There is a possibility that he may have handed over the question papers to others, too,” read the submission by the public prosecutor in the case. However, the court observed that he had been granted bail in the other case, as were his co-accused.
“Since recovery is done and co-accused are enlarged on bail, it is proper that on the ground of parity, application be granted on stringent conditions,” read the concluding part of the order by Judge Patravale.
Botle was booked in two cases, both under Sections 406, 409, 120(b), 420 with 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 5, 6, and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Universities, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982. Both the cases were registered at the cyber police station of Pune police.
AAP, BJP spar over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi
The Bharatiya Janata Party is intent on destroying Delhi in the garb of clearing the city of encroachments, the Aam Aadmi Party said on Thursday, a claim the saffron party dismissed. Addressing a press conference, the AAP's Greater Kailash MLA, Saurabh Bhardwaj, accused the BJP of trying to “uproot” the lives of “millions of Delhi residents”.
Protests erupt at demolition drive in south-east Delhi, AAP MLA arrested
Okhla MLA Amanatullah Khan and five others were arrested on Thursday after local residents protested against a demolition drive in southeast Delhi's Kanchan Kunj, with some pelting stones at the civic and police officials, who responded with a brief lathi charge, officials and eyewitnesses said. The drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation was the latest in a crackdown across the Capital against illegal setups and construction.
Prof Karbhari Kale to hold additional charge till SPPU VC is appointed
PUNE As the tenure of the current vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University will come to an end on May 19, the additional charge will be given to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. Prof Karmalkar is retiring on May 19 and it was expected that before he retires, the selection process for the new VC would have started at least two months ago.
Ludhiana| Water scarcity drives EWS colony residents up the wall
The residents of EWS Colony on Tajpur Road took to the streets on Thursday to protest against water scarcity in the area. The residents blocked the main road on Tajpur Road and raised slogans against the (Aam Aadmi Party) MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal. Later, nearly 100 residents of the locality staged a sit-in-demonstration. Residents said they had to hold dharna for the third time in a month for drinking water.
Basant Kunj PM Awas Houses: LDA geared to give possession in October
The Lucknow Development Authority issued directives to complete pending work of the Pradhan Mantri Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme, on Thursday. The LDA wishes to give possession to allottees in October. The development authority is constructing 2,256 PM Awas houses in its Basant Kunj housing scheme on Hardoi road. The LDA has also invited tenders for the construction of a 1000-kilolitre overhead water tank for this housing project.
