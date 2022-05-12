Health dept paper leak case: Mahesh Botle granted bail, walks out of jail

PUNE Mahesh Botle, joint director of National Health Mission in Mumbai, was released from jail after he secured bail in the second case that he was arrested in during the government recruitment exam malpractices crackdown by the Pune police cybercrime cell in December 2021.

The order was passed by additional sessions Judge Patravale on Tuesday and made available on Wednesday with defence lawyers Hrishikesh Subhedar, Neeraj Mahajan, and Rushikesh Thakare.

“He was booked in two cases. He got bail in one case earlier last week, and he got bail in another case. He walked out today (Thursday) after spending three months in jail,” said his lawyer, Subhedar.

“He was given the responsibility to frame questions on non-technical subjects and also select and collect the questions set by others and hand them over to Nyasa Communications. He has committed a breach of trust and gave the paper set by the committee with answers to co­-accused Prashant Badgire in a pen drive accepting some amount. It is disclosed during the investigation that the applicant has contacted 34 candidates who had appeared for the examination. There is a possibility that he may have handed over the question papers to others, too,” read the submission by the public prosecutor in the case. However, the court observed that he had been granted bail in the other case, as were his co-accused.

“Since recovery is done and co­-accused are enlarged on bail, it is proper that on the ground of parity, application be granted on stringent conditions,” read the concluding part of the order by Judge Patravale.

Botle was booked in two cases, both under Sections 406, 409, 120(b), 420 with 34 of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3, 5, 6, and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at Universities, Board and other specified Examinations Act, 1982. Both the cases were registered at the cyber police station of Pune police.