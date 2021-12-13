Health dept paper leak case: NHM joint director’s police custody extended with new evidence

PUNE The police custody remand of Mahesh Botle, 53, joint director of Maharashtra’s National Health Mission in Mumbai, was increased by a court in Pune on Monday. The police told the court that evidence of Botle’s involvement in leak of group C question paper has also been found.

Additionally, three other people arrested earlier in the case were also remanded to further police custody by the same court in Pune in the case. They have all been remanded to police custody till December 18 , said officials.

The decision was taken by the court of Judicial magistrate first class SG Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and a group of lawyers representing the accused. The three others were identified Prakash Misal (40) an employee of the Indian Navy posted in Mumbai, Namdev Karande (23) and Umesh Mohite (24), students from Aurangabad.

Botle, joint director (non-technical), National Health Mission in Mumbai was first remanded to police custody by the same court on December 9 while Misal was remanded to police custody on December 6 after his arrest from Mumbai on December 5.

Misal is a relative of another accused identified as Udhav Nagargoje, 36, who is allegedly an agent and currently in police custody. Nagargoje and two other agents who are on the run are also under the police scanner for suspicion of having leaked other papers including TET and police recruitment exam papers. “He (Misal) is a white collar criminal. He has tried to mislead the police. These two (Misal and Botle) have earned money from group D, and group C paper as well. We need to get details to their bank accounts and also need to interrogate them together,” said PP Jadhav.

Earlier, the two alleged students were arrested on December 10 and remanded to police custody till Monday. On Monday, the police told the court that the two are suspected to have bought the paper and sold it further.

Among those produced in court in Monday, Botle has spent five days in police custody while the two students have spent four days in police custody. Misal has spent eight days in police custody.

Advocate Pooja Agarwal, representing Misal, said, “Same reasons have been presented for remand for the third time. They have admitted earlier as well that the phone and laptop have been seized. I (Misal) have been in jail for eight days now. I seek magisterial custody remand.”

Botle was arrested from Mumbai by Pune police cybercrime cell on December 8. Botle is accused of having leaked the paper of recruitment examination to fill posts in Group C of the health department. He was remanded to police custody till December 13. “He has been on the committee for setting question papers since 2020. So far the investigation was about group D but evidence of group C paper leak has also been found with him,” said PP Jadhav in court.

His lawyer, Advocate Hrushikesh Subhedar said, “My (Botle’s) laptop, pen drive, phone, and desktop hard disc have been seized. There were three other members in the paper setting committee but only I have been arrested. I have had three heart attacks in the past and my health is at risk.”

The 17 people arrested so far are under arrest in a case under Sections 406, 420, 409, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 6, and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other specified Examinations Act (amendment 1991) registered at cyber police station.