Health dept paper leak case: Students demand cancellation of exams

PUNE After the arrests made in the health department paper leak case, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said it is difficult to conduct the exams through MPSC, and a decision will be taken after discussion with chief minister in which students will not be suffered.

The students have demanded cancellation of examination held by the health department.

“To conduct the recruitment examination of the health department through MPSC is not possible and we should accept the decisions taken by the state government in this case. Also the enquiry is going on and strict action will be taken against those found guilty . There is a demand to cancel the earlier held examination for various posts, but we will have discussions with the chief minister on Monday and then announce further details,” said Pawar.

The state health department had conducted a recruitment examination from October 24 and 31 for their Group C and D posts across the state. For the examination over 8 lakh students had registered.

“The entire process of conducting the recruitment examination went completely wrong. Lakhs of aspirants were hoping to get jobs from this recruitment process. The paper leak will be beneficial to those who received a copy of it and will now pass with flying colours.So our demand is that examinations held till now should be immediately cancelled and re-exams should be taken,” said Rahul Kawthekar an aspirant who had given a written complaint with some of the proofs about paper leak to the Pune cyber police.