Health dept paper leak: Five more including Latur health dept admin officer arrested

PUNE: The Pune police cyber cell on Tuesday arrested five persons including Latur health department’s chief admin officer for their suspected role in the Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment exam paper leak, taking the tally of total number of arrests in the paper leak case to 11, said officials.

Judicial magistrate first class AS Mujumdar with Public prosecutor (PP) Vijaysinh Jadhav later remanded the five arrested to police custody till December 11. Among those remanded to custody on Tuesday is Prashant Shankarrao Bundgire, 50, chief administration officer of Latur public health department.

While Bundgire is suspected to be the main source of the leak, nine others are suspected to have been part of a chain that supplied money to him by charging anywhere between ₹ 5-7 lakh for the leaked paper, according to the police. The police are investigating when and how Bundgire accessed the question papers which are stored in a strongroom before the examination. A private company called Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL) has been given the contract to conduct these examinations.

Those arrested along with Bundgire on Tuesday have been identified as Udhav Nagargoje (36), a teacher at Beed zilla parishad; Dr Sandeep Jogdand (36), medical officer at Beed mental hospital; Shyam Mhaske (38), helper at Sri hospital in Neknur, Beed; and Rajendra Pandurang Sanap (51), a clerk at rural government hospital in Bhoom, Osmanabad.

The first to be arrested was Vijay Murhade from Ambad in Aurangabad, followed by Anil Gaikwad (31), Suresh Jagtap (28) Baban Mundhe (48) and Sandeep Bhutekar (38). While Jagtap is in judicial custody, all others are in police custody till December 9, according to PP Jadhav.

The next one to be arrested was Prakash Misal (40) a sailor of the Indian Navy posted in Mumbai. He was produced in court on Monday and remanded to police custody till December 10.

According to the cyber-crime police station officials, Dr Jogdand and Mhaske have confessed to have paid ₹10 and 5 lakh, respectively, for the paper directly to Bundgire.

Nagargoje and Sanap are relatives and Sanap works in the same department as Bundgire, according to the police. The two relatives were looking for easy access to the paper for the people in their family who were aspiring to crack the Group D paper. However, Sanap is allegedly facing a previous charge of corruption in his department, and is not on good terms with Bundgire, according to the police. Therefore, Sanap and Nagargoje approached Dr Jogdand for help accessing the paper.

While Dr Jogdand allegedly paid for Sanap and one candidate of his own, Mhaske formed another chain of payment to Bundgire, as per the allegations. Whereas Murhade, Gaikwad, and Mundhe formed another chain of payment through a man who is still on the run.

Furthermore, once Sanap, Nagargoje, and Dr Jogdand got their hands on the paper, they allegedly tried to sell it for ₹ 6-7 lakh each, according to the police.

They have all been arrested in a case registered under Sections 406, 409, 420, 120(b), and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 6 and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other specified examination act, 1982 at cyber police station of Pune.