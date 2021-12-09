Health dept paper leak: Joint director in Pune police custody till Dec 13

PUNE Mahesh Botle, joint director (non-technical), National Health Mission in Mumbai was remanded to police custody by a local court on Thursday in the health department paper leak case. Four others, who were the first to be arrested on December 2 and 4, were remanded to judicial custody by the same court .

The official was arrested from Mumbai by Pune police cyber-crime cell on Wednesday night. Botle is accused of having leaked the paper of recruitment examination to fill posts in Group C of the health department. He was remanded to police custody till December 13.

The remand was granted by Judicial magistrate first class SG Dolare with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and defence advocate Sunil Ghumre.

“The police have to investigate whether he shared the paper with anyone else besides Badgire. His devices also need to be seized. It also needs to be checked if he leaked papers of any other examination. Therefore, we have asked for police custody and it has been granted till December 13,” said PP Jadhav.

Prashant Shankarrao Badgire, 50, chief administration officer of Latur public health department was remanded to police custody till December 11 along with four others on Tuesday by a local court in Pune.

He was part of the team that set the paper and took it in a pen drive and passed it on to Badgire who sold it further, according to Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber-crime cell and Economic offence wing (EOW) of Pune police. A private company called Nyasa Communication Private Limited (NCPL) has been given the contract to conduct these examinations.

With the arrest of Botle, the number of people arrested in the case has risen to 12. Additionally, on Thursday, the police have added Sections 3 and 5, along with earlier invoked 6 and 8, of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board or other specified examination act, 1982 to the case in the matter registered at cyber police station of Pune.

The police are on a lookout for at least two more people in the case.

This investigation is happening in light of a statement issued by the state health department that there was no leak in the examination. A video showing some documents related to the exam had started making rounds of social media in the days before the examination which was held on October 31.

Vijay Murhade (29)

Anil Gaikwad (31)

Baban Mundhe (48)

Sandeep Bhutekar (38)

Sandeep Jagtap (28)

UdhavNagargoje (36)

Dr Sandeep Jogdand (36)

Shyam Mhaske (38)

Rajendra Pandurang Sanap (51)

Prakash Misal (40)

Prashant Shankarrao Badgire (50)

Mahesh Botle

-Last week of October: A video showing exam documents appears on social media

-October 29: Health department issues statement claiming no leak

-November 26: Case registered at cyber police station on complaint of Smita Karegaonkar, admin officer of health department

-December 2: Vijay Murhade arrested

-December 4: Anil Gaikwad, Baban Mundhe, Sandeep Bhutekar, and Sandeep Jagtap arrested

-December 5: Prakash Misal arrested

-December 6: Udhav Nagargoje, Dr Sandeep Jogdand, Shyam Mhaske, Rajendra Pandurang Sanap, Prakash Misal, and Prashant Shankarrao Badgire arrested

-December 8: Mahesh Botle arrested