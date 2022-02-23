Healthy ageing: PMC to set up five geriatric units in its hospitals

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon begin geriatric care units for senior citizens at five of its hospitals. The units will act as counselling centres for senior citizens and also provide physiotherapy sessions. The sessions and the following treatments at the civic hospitals will be free of cost. The units will be set up in collaboration with an NGO named ’School’ and will not cost the civic body any money. The NGO will also provide transportation for the senior citizens.

The PMC will also sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NGO. Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer and in charge of the units said, “We have started the pilot project at Dalvi hospital and we have received a good response. The rest of the units will soon come up at Rajiv Gandhi hospital, Sonawane hospital, Meenatai Thackeray hospital and Kundlik hospital. This would be the one of its kind not just in Pune but also in the country, because we will not only provide various services to the senior citizens free of cost including the required medicines, but through the NGO we will also provide free transportation. The PMC will only demarcate space in its hospitals for the geriatric units and the entire machinery and required manpower including transportation will be provided by the NGO.”

The Geriatric care units will be equipped with physiotherapy equipment to provide sessions for the same. The units would run from Monday to Friday from 9 am to 5:30 pm. The citizens would also be referred to the concerned doctor for follow up diagnosis. The medicines would be provided for free under the PMC’s ‘shahri gareeb yojana’ for urban poor.