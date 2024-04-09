Heart of city faces power outage as PMC refuses digging permission to MSEDCL

In another instance of consumers suffering the consequences of tension between Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL), power supply to nearly 1,500 consumers in Tulshibaug, Shanipar, Vishrambaug Wada and nearby areas was interrupted on Sunday as the MSEDCL was not permitted to excavate the road to repair the backup power line used last week. The power supply resumed not before Monday morning, causing hardship to consumers, especially during summer. The power outage happened again on Sunday at around 9 pm, affecting around 1,500 customers in the area. (HT PHOTO)

Power failure occurred in these areas in the heart of the city due to a damaged underground cable. This line, which supplies electricity to MSEDCL’s Mandai substation, was cut 15 days ago during PMC’s pipeline work. The power outage happened again on Sunday at around 9 pm, affecting around 1,500 customers in the area.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

A MSEDCL official said, “To fix the problem, permission was needed to dig and repair an alternative power line. However, despite requesting permission on April 1, it wasn’t granted by the municipality. Consequently, the repair work could not be carried out, and the affected areas had to wait for power restoration.”

“Around 17,000 consumers in the Mandai, Tulshibaug and Lakshmi Road areas are supplied electricity from the Mandai substation. This substation usually gets power through two separate underground lines, Rasta Peth and Navi Peth. Due to the pipeline work however, the Rasta Peth line was damaged and efforts were made to repair it. Unfortunately, the Navi Peth line also developed a fault, leaving the substation without a backup power source,” the official said.

The Rasta Peth line could not be repaired in the absence of digging permission from the PMC. Consequently, when the line broke down again on Sunday, there was no alternative power supply available, resulting in a widespread outage affecting thousands of consumers. MSEDCL worked tirelessly to restore power to some areas within an hour, but around 1,500 consumers had to wait until Monday morning for their electricity to be restored.

Repair work on the Rasta Peth line commenced at 11.30 pm on Sunday and was completed by 11 am the next day. Once the repair was done and the line was tested, power supply to the Mandai substation resumed.

Dhananjay Gaikwad, executive engineer of the PMC road department, said, “MSEDCL submitted an application but did not pay digging charges and did not submit the report of joint inspection along with the digging map. In an earlier incident, MSEDCL officials took permission for emergency repair but did not pay the charges. Therefore, we have not approved this case yet. MSEDCL should follow standard procedure of taking permission for digging roads.”

Last month, MSEDCL dug up a newly paved road in Sadashiv Peth without prior intimation. Hence, PMC imposed a fine of ₹60,000 on MSEDCL, sparking tension between the two authorities.

Power outage hits Chakan MIDC

Meanwhile, power outage hit Chakan MIDC and Pasirat due to a breakdown in the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL) substations. Three high-voltage substations in Chakan MIDC had to be shut down because of an issue with MSETCL’s 400 KV Lonikand substation. This led to interruption of power supply to 34 power lines managed by the MSEDCL. As a result, approximately 40,300 households, commercial establishments, and industries in Chakan MIDC and nearby areas experienced a blackout from 9.31 am to 10.15 am on Monday.

The disruption occurred when electricity from the Lonikand substation - which feeds power to Chakan 400 KV, Chakan phase two 220 KV, and Breezestone 220 KV substations in Chakan MIDC - failed at 9.31 am, leading to a deficit of about 181 MW in transmission.

To manage the load, the Load Trimming Scheme (LTS) was activated, causing shutdown of all three high-pressure substations in Chakan MIDC. Consequently, power supply to 34 power lines was disrupted, affecting 800 high-pressure and 5,500 low-pressure industrial consumers in Chakan MIDC and nearby villages such as Shindegaon, Savardari, Varale, Vasuli, Yelvadi, Khalumbre, Sangurdi, MIDC phase two, Bhambori, Sara City, Kuruli, Nanekarwadi, Alandi Phata, Chimboli, Nighoje, Moi and others. The outage lasted until Monday 10.14 am before power was restored.