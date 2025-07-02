Heavy vehicle operators launch indefinite strike; school transport unions give 48-hour deadline

Goods transporters across Maharashtra launched an indefinite strike at midnight on Tuesday, bringing the movement of trucks, tempos, tankers, and trailers to a halt. The strike threatens to disrupt essential supply chains, with heavy vehicle operators refusing to back down until the state government addresses their long-pending demands. A high-level meeting held at Mantralaya on Tuesday yielded no breakthrough. (HT)

Passenger transporters, including school buses and private travel unions, have temporarily stayed out of the strike following an assurance from transport minister Pratap Sarnaik of a meeting with chief minister Devendra Fadnavis within two days. However, they have warned they will join the agitation if no resolution is reached.

The strike, called by the Maharashtra State Goods and Passenger Transport Association, comes after failed negotiations with the state government.

“With basic demands pending for over six weeks, the government has left us no choice,” said Baba Shinde, president of the association. “We submitted a memorandum on June 16 and even observed a hunger strike at Azad Maidan till June 29. Despite assurances, nothing concrete has happened.”

Shinde added that while the government reached out to school and private transporters, heavy goods operators received no direct communication. “The strike will continue until our issues are resolved.”

Among the key demands are simplification of transport regulations, clarity on toll collection mechanisms, and pending subsidies.

The impact of the strike is already being felt. Disruptions in the supply of grains, vegetables, milk, flowers, and medicines are expected if the deadlock continues. Construction, infrastructure, and industrial activities, including Metro and Smart City projects, are also likely to suffer delays.

Anil Garg, president of the Maharashtra School Bus Owners Association, said, “We have given the government a 48-hour window. If the CM fails to act, school transporters across the state will join the protest. We stand in full solidarity with the heavy vehicle unions.”

A meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled for later today (July 2) to address the transporters’ concerns.