Helpline develops glitch, Pune fire brigade issues new number

Published on Oct 06, 2022 10:07 PM IST

The fire brigade department has issued a new telephone number as calls on helpline 101 are reported engaged with recorded messages of insurance companies

ByHT Correspondent

The fire brigade department has issued a new telephone number as calls on helpline 101 are reported engaged with recorded messages of insurance companies.

Nilesh Mahajan, fIre brigade department’s public relations officer, said, “One can hear recorded messages of insurance companies on dialling 101. As the number is reported busy, residents can call on 020-26451707 in case of emergency. We have alerted authorities to solve the issue.”

