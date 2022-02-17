Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Hemanti Kulkarni gets bail in investor fraud case

PUNE: Hemanti Kulkarni (62), co-accused with her husband, Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, in a case of defrauding thousands of investors in their real estate business, was granted bail in a case registered against them by Kolhapur police
Published on Feb 17, 2022 11:38 PM IST
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE: Hemanti Kulkarni (62), co-accused with her husband, Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, in a case of defrauding thousands of investors in their real estate business, was granted bail in a case registered against them by Kolhapur police.

The application, which was registered in January 2019, was heard in the court of District Judge SR Patil of Kolhapur with advocate Aashutosh Srivastav as representative of Kulkarni and public prosecutor Saimulla Patil.

She was accused and arrested in five cases - 1 in Pune, 2 in Kolhapur, one Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA), and one Value Added Tax (VAT). She has been granted bail in Pune, Kolhapur as well as MOFA, according to her lawyers.

In this case, husband Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, as well as their son Shirish Kulkarni have been booked and arrested for defrauding investors and fixed deposit holders of 19,77,80,517.

The case was under Sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 120(B), and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act and Sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act registered at Rajarampuri police station of Kolhapur police in 2017.

“The court while granting bail considered the arguments that the Bombay high court has already granted bail to the applicant in the first FIR filed at Pune, further the accused cannot be detained indefinitely as an undertrial prisoner and in absence of framing of charges when all the properties have been attached by the investigating agencies,” said advocate Srivastava.

