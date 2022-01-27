HEMRL demands PMC action against illegal constructions in restricted area in Pune

PUNE Although the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) which comes under the ministry of defense has complained several times about illegal constructions on restricted areas, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) continues to keep mum about it. However, PMC officials confirmed that a drive has been planned against these constructions and that action will be taken very soon. The HEMRL wrote to the Pune municipal commissioner, Pune district collector and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and appealed that action be taken against the illegal constructions.

The HEMRL letter read, “Fresh unauthorised constructions are underway in the restricted zone around HEMRL, within 50 to 100 metre of the boundary wall of HEMRL. The HEMRL is consistently following up with all civil authorities responsible for halting and demolishing of illegal unauthorised constructions. But the activity is ongoing so authorities should take necessary action.” The HEMRL also requested the PMC not to grant permission for any construction activity and include the area around HEMRL as a restricted zone.

As per the notification, there are restrictions on any permanent civil activity within 500 yards of the boundary of HEMRL. HEMRL is a premier category ‘A’ lab under the DRDO and deals with the entire spectrum of high energy material. The ministry of defense has classified it as a high security zone.

Meanwhile, PMC building permission department official Yuvraj Deshmukh said, “We confirmed with the junior officer from the area. The PMC recently took action against four bungalows and it has planned a drive against the remaining unauthorised constructions very soon. Instructions had been given to plan the drive.”