Here’s why Kolhapur royal decided not to join Shiv Sena for another RS term?
PUNE Following the suspense for a week, Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a descendant of Shivaji Maharaj, has apparently declined the offer to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha (RS) seat.
Sambhajiraje, a member of the Kolhapur royal family and descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was earlier a president-nominated member of the upper house of Parliament. In 2009, he had unsuccessfully contested Lok Sabha polls from Kolhapur on Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) ticket.
After his RS term ended last month, Sambhajiraje had announced to contest RS polls as an independent, while seeking support from all political parties.
The polls for Rajya Sabha’s six seats from Maharashtra are scheduled on June 10. The BJP can win two seats with the number of MLAs it has, while the ruling allies Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in Maharashtra can win a seat each. The contest will, therefore, be for the sixth seat for which the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is relatively in a better position considering the support of independent MLAs it has.
“Going with Sena would have sent a wrong signal for Sambhajiraje. At the same time, several members of the community were unhappy when Sambhajiraje, a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, appeared for seeking support from outfits,” said a political observer.
After Sambhajiraje’s appeal to back him, Shiv Sena had asked him to join the party first, an offer he apparently did not accept considering the opposition from several Maratha outfits.
A key figure in Maratha reservation movement, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s descendent received major support few months ago when he launched an attack against state government. During his movement, several Maratha outfits also joined him while criticising the government after it could not safeguard reservation to the community as SC accepted anti-quota petition.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Sena will not support any independent for the Rajya Sabha membership. The party will prefer its own members.”
Mumbai: A day after receiving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's invite to join Shiv Sena for a Rajya Sabha seat, a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati, has turned down the offer and sought their support as an independent candidate. However, the party said that it would not do so, for anybody. Sena insiders said that Sambhajiraje was not open to joining the party but sought their backing as an independent candidate.
Five years later, farmers from Ahmednagar village threaten agitation again
This time, they demand a legislation making the minimum support price mandatory for all the agricultural produce in Maharashtra. The farmers have threatened to stage a 'Kisaan Kranti' agitation from June 1 to 5 if their demands are not met by the state government. Sarpanch of Puntamba, Dhananjay Dhanwate said there is a big difference between the prices farmers receive for their produce and the prices at which their produce is sold in the market.
Khotachiwadi residents collect 114 signatures to stop razing of bungalow
Mumbai: The residents of Khotachiwadi in Girgaum collected 114 signatures from the community, and submitted a grievance letter to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday afternoon against the redevelopment of an old bungalow in the 200-year-old heritage hamlet. For the past month, these residents have been fighting to preserve their precinct, after a bungalow opted for redevelopment and owners began to tear it down.
11-yr-old’s rare birth cataract treated under govt scheme operation in Pune
PUNE When Snehal Shivram Warye, 11, underwent a routine health check-up as part of a drive conducted by the Pune zilla parishad (ZP), her family brought to the notice of the ZP that she was suffering from cataract since birth, and that they had been told that she would remain blind forever as there was no cure for this rare birth defect.
Increase in demand for BH-series vehicle registrations in Pune
PUNE As the sale of vehicles is gradually increasing after the pandemic, there is also an increase in demand for vehicle registration under the Bharat series in the Pune regional transport office division. Since this registration has started in October 2021, a total of 717 four-wheelers and 235 two-wheelers have been registered under the BH series in the Pune division so far.
