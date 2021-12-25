Home / Cities / Pune News / High Court stays Ambil odha development work
High Court stays Ambil odha development work

Pune: The Bombay High Court has stayed the work carried out at Ambil odha (stream)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Bombay High Court has stayed the work carried out at Ambil odha (stream). Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) was carrying out development work in Ambil odha near Dandekar bridge and there have been tensions between residents and municipal administration over encroachment.

Residents allege that PMC is carrying out work to benefit developers and filed a petition in the high court. The court listed the plea and instructed the civic administration to maintain status quo till the next hearing. The Ambil odha encroachment drive has caught the attention of authorities with many state leaders visiting the area.

