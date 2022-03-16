High feed cost: Chicken lovers feel the heat as prices spiral upwards

PUNE With the increase in raw material costs, the demand for chicken, which is considered a good source of protein, has increased, leading to soaring prices, which, according to industry players, are at an all time high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Not only have chicken prices increased, the dairy industry, too, has decided to increase the cost of cow’s milk by ₹2 per litre.

Chicken prices in the city have shot up to over ₹260 per kg, with prices rising above ₹280 per kg on weekends. The retail prices of chicken depend on the locality and brand.

General manager of Venky’s Chicken, PG Pedgaon, said, “The input cost of the poultry industry has increased as feed prices are high. Maize and soyabean are the main constituents of poultry feed, and their prices are skyrocketing. Meanwhile, the demand for chicken is above normal. Considering this, the prices of chicken are high. This situation will continue for at least this summer season till the supply side gets streamlined. Prices of chicken in the retail market depend on the locality.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Pankaj Tuptewar, poultry expert and south Asia head of Nutristar company, said, “Chicken prices are at an all time high at the same time production costs are also at soaring. Poultry production cost has reached above ₹100 per kg as maize and soya prices are at a record high.”

“As the production cost is high, farmers are not placing chickens in their farms. Even now, farmers are placing half the number of chickens that their poultry farms can house. Small farmers stopped placing chickens during Covid-19. All these things have come together to increase costs. Meanwhile during Covid-19, citizens realised that chicken is a rich and cheap source of protein which helped raise demand. As tourism and hospitality are returning to pre-Covid days, it is all adding to the demand for chicken,” Tuptewar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Local chicken vendor Amir Tamboli from the Bibvewadi area, said, “Though chicken prices are high, citizens prefer it. Over the last few years, these are the highest prices. As mutton and fish prices are higher, non-vegetarians prefer chicken.”

BOX

Milk prices increase by ₹2 per litre.

All prominent dairy farmers on Tuesday held a meeting at Katraj dairy and decided to increase the price of cow milk by ₹2 per litre in the retail market. The dairy industry also decided to increase the purchase price of milk (from farmers) by ₹3 per litre.

The managing director of Katraj dairy, Vivek Shirsagar, said, “A total of 47 dairy industry representatives of all prominent dairies including Mahanand, Sonai, Chitale, Gowardhan, Katraj, Rajhans and others were present and decided to increase milk prices by ₹2 per litre for consumers and purchase prices by ₹3 per litre for farmers. The dairies decided to implement the price hike from March 15 itself but considering the logistics, all dairies will begin implementing the ₹2 per litre hike within the next few days.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}