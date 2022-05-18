Hinjewadi police book two Pune builders for extortion of 10.85 crore

Pune: The Hinjewadi police have booked two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10.85 crore from a Pune-based builder. The complainant was threatened with consequences that he had committed a fraud by not showing the land on which he was carrying construction was Mahar Watan land and the builder made no mention of the land character in the development agreement. According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Chandu Laxmandas Ramnani and Kiran Chandu Ramnani, told the complainant that he had committed a fraud and asked him to develop 4,000 square feet of land or pay an extortion sum of Rs10.85 crore.

The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the accused. The FIR was lodged on May 15 and the incident had taken place on August 27, 2021 at a juice centre near a prominent company in Hinjewadi Phase I. The complainant owns 15 guntas of land in survey no 106 by the name of Legacy Tower Associates LLP and further claimed that the duo had cheated him by not bringing to his notice that the said land belonged to Mahar Watan. API Sandeep Deshmukh is the investigating officer in the case.