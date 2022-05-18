Hinjewadi police book two Pune builders for extortion of ₹10.85 crore
Pune: The Hinjewadi police have booked two persons for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹10.85 crore from a Pune-based builder. The complainant was threatened with consequences that he had committed a fraud by not showing the land on which he was carrying construction was Mahar Watan land and the builder made no mention of the land character in the development agreement. According to the FIR, the accused, identified as Chandu Laxmandas Ramnani and Kiran Chandu Ramnani, told the complainant that he had committed a fraud and asked him to develop 4,000 square feet of land or pay an extortion sum of Rs10.85 crore.
The police have invoked IPC 420 (cheating), 384 (extortion) and 34 (common intention) against the accused. The FIR was lodged on May 15 and the incident had taken place on August 27, 2021 at a juice centre near a prominent company in Hinjewadi Phase I. The complainant owns 15 guntas of land in survey no 106 by the name of Legacy Tower Associates LLP and further claimed that the duo had cheated him by not bringing to his notice that the said land belonged to Mahar Watan. API Sandeep Deshmukh is the investigating officer in the case.
-
19-year-old youth booked for raping minor in Lonikand
Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13. According to the police, the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused and had entered the house at a time when all the family members were away. The police have invoked relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said the incident took place in Gholwadi area.
-
Airbags, seatbelts saved our lives: NCP MLA after e-way mishap
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Ahmednagar City MLA, Sangram Jagtap, had a narrow escape after his car hit a state transport bus on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday, police officials said. Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai in his BMW car when around 5.30 am, his vehicle met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel. The bus was also heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
-
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
