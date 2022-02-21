Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro work on right track

PUNE Work on the elevated third metro line, Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar, which will connect the IT hub Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar is finally on the right track, and residents will soon be able to see progress on this metro corridor.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) commissioner Suhas Diwase said, “Tata company started the work of segment casting at the casting yard. The length of one segment is 3.6 metres and weight is 50 tonne. The casting segment work started last week and very soon citizens would able to see progress on the route.”

The third metro line is based on the Public Private Partnership model and is being implemented by Tril Urban transport (a subsidiary of Tata Realty and Infrastructure Limited) and Siemens Project Ventures. Earlier two metro lines, PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi are being executed by Maha-Metro.