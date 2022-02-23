Home / Cities / Pune News / Hinjewadi Waqf land scam accused bail rejected after protection from Bombay HC
pune news

Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Bombay High Court (HC) has granted protection to the Hinjewadi Waqf land scam main accused, Mohammad Ishraq Khan alias Zarip Khan, in consideration of Khan agreeing to deposit 50 lakh before the court.

Bombay HC judge C V Bhadang in his order dated February 15 stated, “ The learned counsel for the applicant on instructions states that the applicant shall deposit 50 lakh before this court within two weeks from today. The statement so made is accepted. Stand over to February 22, 2022 for direction. As the applicant has shown bonafides, by agreeing to deposit 50 lakh before this court, till the next date no coercive steps shall be taken against the applicant.”

The Bombay HC in its order on February 22 said, “One for the applicant even on the second call. The criminal application is dismissed, for want of prosecution.Interim protection stands vacated.”

A Pune court in January had rejected the bail application of Zarip Khan, a prime suspect in the 9.64 crore Hinjewadi Waqf land scam case, also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED)

