Hiring of 96 doctors for PMC, approved during pandemic, yet to happen

PUNE Of the 177 doctor posts approved to be filled in at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) last year during the pandemic, the civic body has recruited only 81 doctors. A total of 96 posts are still vacant despite a shortfall of manpower.

These include doctors, dentists and others who are yet to be recruited despite the posts being sanctioned in 2020. Accusing the civic body of favoritism, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that while recruitment of the civic health chief’s wife was done on priority basis, the other posts have been kept vacant.

Civic officials said some appointments could not be made as documents were under verification.

Dr Abhijit More, representative of the AAP said, “There were a total of 177 posts which were approved by the civic body during the pandemic and of those, only 81 were filled, while 96 are vacant. These include dentists, Ayurvedic doctors and others. Despite the fact that these posts were approved in the pandemic looking at the emergency, the civic body has not yet acted up on. Only a selective 81 posts were approved including that of Dr Yogita Gosawi, wife of current health chief Dr Ashish Bharti. Although her recruitment is valid, we are only questioning as to why such efficiency was not shown in recruiting others. The posts were approved in December 2020 and it should have taken a few months as the maximum to recruit these people.”

Dr More also added that most of the scams are happening in the recruitment field, even at the state level. He also said, “It has become a pattern in the civic body to ready the infrastructure and buy the machinery, but not recruit the necessary manpower. Finally the administration will bow down to the corporators’ needs and lease out the structure on a private-public partnership, which further leads to more corruption. Instead of strengthening the public health infrastructure, the civic body’s strategy will just weaken it from the core.

When questioned about the pending recruitment Dr Bharti said, “There are multiple objections that have come up which have been scrutinised and now we only await a final approval from the PMC commissioner. With regards to appointing senior doctors, We did appoint super specialist doctors like neurologists, but due to lack of cases the doctor chose to leave the civic hospital. We are working to recruit more doctors.”

Defending the appointment of his wife, Dr Bharti said, “My wife is a qualified doctor and has been appointed as per the state government guidelines. She is a qualified psychiatrist. Also, I have no role to the play with regards to admission and the process is finalised by the general administrative department. We only send forward our requirement as a health department.”