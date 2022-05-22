His passion rides on 550+ vintage two-wheelers

Pune: He kick-started a path to his hobby in 1982 and the journey till 2022 drives home a museum with over 550 vintage bikes, with 95% in running condition. Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale, businessman, of Parvati hills has his name in the 2018 Limca Book of Records for the largest collection of two–wheelers, with the oldest dating back to the 1930s.

Kenjale said, “As a child, I saw a Lambretta (Innocenti) 125 D which had no side panels. I told my friend that the vehicle looked very funny, but the owner said that it is an old model. The interaction changed my perspective and I started noticing the design of every two-wheeler, and started collecting these oldies post-college.”

The 57-year-old enthusiast’s “Vintage Miles Museum”, a one of its kind in Mahabaleshwar, was never on the cards.

Vinit Prabhakar Kenjale (HT)

“I wondered what would happen to my two–wheelers after me and that is when I started building the museum in 2015,” Kenjale said, adding that the museum includes most of scooter models sold in India.

The museum that opened for the public in December 2021 houses around 150 scooters. Kenjale said, “My hunger for collecting scooters will always remain alive.”

One of the most tedious jobs of owning an automobile is its maintenance and Kenjale has a team for that job. The level of dedication that the team has is such that a lot of vehicles still retain its original colour.

“My plan is to give visitors a memorable chance to ride these vehicles on the museum campus. A lot of people even in their thirties have not driven a hand gear scooter,” Kenjale said.

Kenjale remembers fondly of the times he used to be dropped to school along with his sister by their uncle on his two-wheeler. Kenjale said, smilingly, “I still have that scooter.”

Talking about the trend of electrical vehicles, he said, “The future might be electrical vehicles, but a lot of people wish to relive their ‘two-wheelers’ moments. My effort is to make that wish a reality. New changes are welcome, yet people miss the old.”