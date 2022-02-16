Home / Cities / Pune News / History sheeter Gajanan Marne’s wife Jayashree joins NCP
PUNE History sheeter Gajanan Marne’s wife Jayashree Marne joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday
History sheeter Gajanan Marne’s wife Jayashree Marne (in saree) joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Jayashree Marne was earlier elected as corporator with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). On Wednesday she joined the NCP in the presence of city unit president Prashant Jagtap and elected members Deepak Mankar and Baburao Chandere.

Marne’s entry, according to political observers, may help NCP in wards under Kothrud assembly constituency which is dominated by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “After announcement of draft ward structures, maximum incoming is in the NCP and candidates from other parties are approaching us.”

NCP spokesperson Pradip Deshmukh said, “Jayashree Marne was earlier with MNS and has been doing good work. She has now joined the NCP and there are no cases against her.”

