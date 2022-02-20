History sheeter robbed of 3.23 lakh while he was on a walk

PUNE A man with criminal record was allegedly attacked while he was on a walk and robbed by three men of valuables worth ₹3.23 lakh on Friday midnight.

The injured was identified as Bablusingh Taak, 39, a resident of Hadapsar. The police did not reveal the identity of the people who were booked as the complainant is not forthcoming, according to assistant police inspector Somnath Padsalkar who is investigating the case.

“He has a record of five cases against him in the past. We need to verify if the crime really happened by investigating claims made by the complainant. He has an injury on his head and has three stitches at the back of his head. However, he is not forthcoming with details required to identify the accused,“ said Padsalkar.

The complainant told the police that he was on a walk around midnight on Friday when the accused arrived on a bike and attacked him at the back of his head with a sword. The three men allegedly fled with gold ornaments, including a chain and a bracelet, and ₹3,500 cash, according to the complainant.

The total cost of the allegedly stolen gold ornaments is estimated to be around ₹3,23,500, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 394, 34, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.