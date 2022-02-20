Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / History sheeter robbed of 3.23 lakh while he was on a walk
pune news

History sheeter robbed of 3.23 lakh while he was on a walk

PUNE A man with criminal record was allegedly attacked while he was on a walk and robbed by three men of valuables worth ₹3
A man with criminal record was allegedly attacked while he was on a walk and robbed by three men of valuables worth 3.23 lakh on Friday midnight. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 10:48 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A man with criminal record was allegedly attacked while he was on a walk and robbed by three men of valuables worth 3.23 lakh on Friday midnight.

The injured was identified as Bablusingh Taak, 39, a resident of Hadapsar. The police did not reveal the identity of the people who were booked as the complainant is not forthcoming, according to assistant police inspector Somnath Padsalkar who is investigating the case.

“He has a record of five cases against him in the past. We need to verify if the crime really happened by investigating claims made by the complainant. He has an injury on his head and has three stitches at the back of his head. However, he is not forthcoming with details required to identify the accused,“ said Padsalkar.

The complainant told the police that he was on a walk around midnight on Friday when the accused arrived on a bike and attacked him at the back of his head with a sword. The three men allegedly fled with gold ornaments, including a chain and a bracelet, and 3,500 cash, according to the complainant.

RELATED STORIES

The total cost of the allegedly stolen gold ornaments is estimated to be around 3,23,500, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 394, 34, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Hadapsar police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP