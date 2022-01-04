History sheeter sets vehicles ablaze at Chikhali police station

PUNE A history sheeter set ablaze a police official’s two-wheeler and caused damage to a car parked adjacent to the vehicle at Chikhali police station. A total of three vehicles, a car and two two-wheelers, were damaged in the blaze.

The damaged vehicles included those seized by the police and a two-wheeler belonging to a police official. The man has beenidentified as Nikhil Kangane, 22, who lives on the streets of Pimpri-Chinchwad area.

“He is a man on record for house break-ins and theft cases. He is addicted to alcohol and is often seen in the police station. The car’s bonnet has suffered some damage but our staff member’s vehicle is completely damaged. We are looking for him,” said senior police inspector Satish Mane of Chikhali police station.

Additionally, the man also damaged two CCTV cameras and tore open the seats of a few vehicles before smashing glass windows of the police station from outside.

On December 31, Kangane came to the police station and got into a fight with the police officials. He stood in the way of a female police official and stopped her from entering the police station while yelling expletives. He is suspected to be under influence of alcohol as he got into a physical fight with the staff. In the early hours of January 2, the man returned to the police station and set a policeman’s vehicle on fire. He was allegedly caught on CCTV camera while doing so, said officials.

A case under Sections 353, 436, 336, 285, 427, and 504 of Indian Penal Code was registered against the man at Chikhali police station.