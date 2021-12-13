Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Home guard dies in hit-and-run after truck hits two-wheeler in Pune
pune news

Home guard dies in hit-and-run after truck hits two-wheeler in Pune

PUNE A 32-year-old man working as a home guard was killed in hit-and-run in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon
The spot on Madhukar Pavle bridge in Nigdi where the home guard was killed. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 10:15 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 32-year-old man working as a home guard was killed in hit-and-run in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased man has been identified as Tejas Omprakash Lele, 32, a resident of Malinagar in Vadgaon Maval area of Pune. He was riding a TVS Radeon registered in Pimpri Chinchwad.

An unidentified truck rammed into the man and caused a head injury that led to his death, according to the police. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the victim’s paternal cousin, according to the police.

“The accident occurred on the bridge and there are no CCTV cameras in the area. The deceased person was travelling alone, so there is no witness to narrate the incident. We are trying to find out who the driver was,” said police sub-inspector Vikas Shelke of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Nigdi police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live
Miss Universe 2021
India Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
BWF World Championships 2021
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding
Harnaaz Sandhu
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP