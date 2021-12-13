Home guard dies in hit-and-run after truck hits two-wheeler in Pune

PUNE A 32-year-old man working as a home guard was killed in hit-and-run in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased man has been identified as Tejas Omprakash Lele, 32, a resident of Malinagar in Vadgaon Maval area of Pune. He was riding a TVS Radeon registered in Pimpri Chinchwad.

An unidentified truck rammed into the man and caused a head injury that led to his death, according to the police. A complaint in the matter has been lodged by the victim’s paternal cousin, according to the police.

“The accident occurred on the bridge and there are no CCTV cameras in the area. The deceased person was travelling alone, so there is no witness to narrate the incident. We are trying to find out who the driver was,” said police sub-inspector Vikas Shelke of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 304(a), 279, and 427 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 184, 132(1)(c), 119/177 of Motor Vehicle Act has been registered at Nigdi police station.

