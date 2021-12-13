Honking menace reaches a high in Pune, citizens turn a deaf ear

PUNE Pune observed no honking day on December 12, however, according to social organisations monitoring the honking menace in the city, there is only one traffic police to keep check on 4,000 vehicles, which leads to one crore honks in a day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DCP ( Traffic ) Rahul Srirame stated that there are 980 police personnel for 46 lakh vehicles in the city. Each vehicle honks between 5 to 10 times during the day taking the aggregate honking over a crore, leading to heavy noise pollution. “ Effective steps need to be undertaken to prevent the epidemic-like proportion of sound pollution in the city which is impacting citizen health and adding to pollution levels in the city ,” he said.

A joint programme with Life Saving Foundation, traffic police and Navchaitanya Hasyayog Parivar was held to spread awareness about reducing noise pollution levels in the city on the theme of ‘ No Honking Day ’. Activists and citizens shouted slogans like “ Horn Not Ok Please” and “ Say no to honking ” during the drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No Honking Day was observed at 10 chowks in Pune city on Sunday while the main program was held at Alka Talkies chowk where Devendra Pathak from Life Saving Foundation, Makrand Tillu and Padmakar Punde from Navchaitanya Hasayog Pariwar were present .

Pathak said, “Honking happens nearly 1 crore times every day and it is a major health and pollution menace to the citizens. We need to avoid honking for a healthier city.”

The traffic branch officials maintained that the department was also disseminating information that unnecessary honking and blaring was not in the interests of the health of Puneites while activists maintained that punitive action must be taken to restore health and silence in the city.