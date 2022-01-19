Hospital OPDs in Pune record surge in children with symptoms like fever, cold

PUNE As per the Maharashtra Education and Drugs Department (MEDD) data for the past one week, the state has reported over 32,000 new Covid-19 cases among the population aged less than 20 years. This is about 10% of the overall infected population in the week between January 11 and 19 as over 3.24 lakh people were reported infected. Although this is the same as per the last week of December, on ground city doctors say that the OPD patients among the paediatric age group has rapidly increased. Doctors also say that the most common symptom among kids is fever and cough which is usually mild.

In the week between January 11 and 19 , the MEDD report states that the state saw a total of 324,867 new Covid-19 cases out of which 32,981 were reported in the age group under 20 years of age. However, the highest share of Covid-19 cases continue to be reported from the age group between 31 to 40 years of age, followed by 21 to 30 years of age and 41 to 50 years of age. The number of new cases among the senior citizens, those aged above 60 years of age is 49,590 new Covid-19 cases which in total account for 15% of the total number of cases reported.

However, as anticipated earlier that the third wave might affect children the most is coming out to be true, said city doctors as the number of OPD patients in the paediatric ward complaining of symptoms like fever, cold and cough has risen drastically.

Dr Pradeep Suryavanshi, city-based paediatrician said, “The number of children coming to OPD complaining of fever and cold and cough which is the most common symptoms among kids has increased drastically. We are treating all febrile kids as Covid-19 patients now. But the good thing is that in most cases the fever subsides in just 2-3 days and coughing is also treated in just a week. The numbers may not actually reflect the ground reality in the case of paediatric Covid-19 patients because we test most kids only if the fever stays for more than two days and most parents get the kids tested through the rapid antigen tests which may go unreported. The good thing is that the number of admissions among paediatric Covid-19 patients is very low unless the fever is high grade or if the kids report convulsions.”

Another paediatrician from the city, Dr Sagar Lad however suggests that it is better to get the child tested as it helps in isolating the kids at an earlier stage. Dr Lad said, “Despite no vaccination, the rate of hospitalisation if infected with Covid19 remains nominal. Admissions take place only in case of high fever, above 102-103 degrees, and the child develops convulsions. However there is a hesitancy among parents to get their children tested for Covid-19. The common presentations which were not present last time include shivering, headache, cough and runny nose. Most cases are reported in the age group less than five and those aged between 10-11 years of age.”