Hospitals in Pune city gear up for third Covid wave

PUNE As Covid-19 cases rise, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and private hospitals have geared up to deal with the third wave.

Many private hospitals have already issued a notification to their staff informing them in advance that they may have to go back to a 24-hour shift. PMC has also started preparing for the influx of cases.

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, PMC assistant medical officer of health, said that private hospitals have been informed about the rise in cases and the possibility of acquiring beds when the cases further increase.

“We have verbally informed private hospitals and held meetings with officials. In the next week possibly, we will inform hospitals about acquiring beds. We are preparing on similar lines like the last wave. At least 80 per cent of beds will be acquired from private hospitals when the cases increase,” said Dr Wavare.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said that repositioning of infrastructure, staff and medicines have been done.

“We are taking similar measures like the previous waves. Medical infrastructure, staff and medicines are all re-positioned to ensure that we are tackling the wave with more efficiency,” said Dr Kelkar.

Adding similar views, Abrarali Dalal, CEO of Sahyadri Hospitals, said that with cases on the rise, we have kept our facilities ready with stringent measures.

“While we now have the experience of handling two waves recently, we have put all the infection control guidelines in place including allocating different staff for Covid-19 treatment facilities, adjusting their shifts, balancing and managing duties to ensure physical and mental well-being for them, arranging for their stay, arranging for isolation in case anyone from the staff gets infected etc. The regular measures and Covid-19 guidelines like temperature check will continue,” said Dalal.

Dr Rajendra Patankar, CEO at Jupiter Hospital, Pune, said that all essential steps are being taken to handle the possible rise in numbers of patients and if required we are prepared to hire additional staff in case of an exponential rise in cases.

“Despite Omicron being way more infectious, hospitalisation cases will not be overburdening as per the study till date. However, the challenges of the second wave are still afresh in our minds and we ought to be better prepared to handle the third wave. Hospitals on their part need to be well-equipped with sufficient beds, medical staff, doctors, oxygen supply etc,” said Dr Patankar.