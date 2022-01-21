Hostels of social justice department to reopen soon

PUNE After the state government’s decision to reopen colleges till Class 12 from January 24, now the hostels of the social justice department across the state will reopen for students.

The local governing bodies have been instructed to start the college admission process as per the Covid-19 situation in the district.

State social justice minister Dhananjay Munde has instructed all the district collectors to open the hostels in their district jurisdiction after taking a review of the Covid-19 situation.

“As the colleges are reopening, the accommodation of students is an important issue for students, especially those coming from the rural parts. So, we have decided to reopen our department hostels and the district collectors, Zilla Parishad CEOs and other senior officials of the department have been instructed accordingly,” said Munde.

Kuldeep Ambekar, a student and president of the Students Helping Hand organisation, said, “We were continuously demanding to reopen these hostels which are closed from last several months as students are paying high rents. This decision should have been taken much earlier, still; we are happy that now many students will get to stay in state government hostels with nominal fees.”