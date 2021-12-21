How officers and private firm manipulated results of 500 candidates in Teacher eligibility test exam

PUNE The Pune police have allegedly uncovered manipulation of results and exam sheets of 550-600 teaching position aspirants who could not clear the Teacher eligibility test (TET) that was held on July 15, 2018 and advertised in 2017. According to Police officials, the manipulation was done in exchange of ₹50,000-60,000 from each candidate and has garnered around ₹5 crore, said officials.

Therefore, a fourth case was registered in the ongoing uncovering of malpractices in the state government examination process and former Maharashtra state council of examination (MSCE) commissioner Sukhdev Dere, 61, a resident of Gunjalwadi in Sangamner area of Ahmednagar, along with former project manager of GA Software Ashwin Kumar, 41, a resident of Harbour Layout, Kalyan Nagar in Bengaluru were arrested. They were remanded to seven days in police custody by Judicial Magistrate First Class SG Dolare with Public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and Defence lawyer Pranay Lanjile appearing for both the accused.

“The people from inside the department as well as GA software and agents were involved. The OMR sheets were manipulated. If they were not able to manipulate OMR sheets, they would ask the candidates who paid to keep the sheet blank and then filled it out later. So far, we believe 500 sheets were manipulated but investigation is on. Prima facie the financial involvement of ₹5 crore is estimated,” said Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of Pune police.

“The Pune police acted on a fresh complaint and arrested two persons. There may be an involvement of more and police are investigating it,” Gupta added.

“I (Dere) retired in August 31, 2018. The exam result was declared after my retirement. How can I possibly interfere once I had retired? There is no recovery done from me and I have not absconded. If I had done anything wrong, I could have run away when the first case was registered,” said Advocate Lanjile while seeking magisterial custody, instead of police custody, for Dere in court. However, prosecutor claimed that Dere was retained as a consultant by GA Software which allowed him enough access to manipulate the result.

A case under Sections 406, 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 66(d) of Information Technology Act, and Sections 7 and 8 has been registered.

“There was a complaint regarding this in 2018 as well. And one candidate had also lodged a case but it did not reach a logical conclusion back then. But we are investigating every possible angle now,” said Commissioner Gupta.

While Supe is involved in the manipulation of TET 2019-20, Dere is involved in the manipulation of TET 2018. However, GA Software company is common in both the incidents even though the director of the company changed. Therefore, it is pertinent to note that it is not only TET but multiple other exams including Class 5 and Class 8 teacher grant exam, typing and shorthand exam, ECB scholarship exam, interdepartmental recruitment exam, DLED and multiple such exams by the education department are conducted by outsourced companies.

“First, TET is conducted. Those who qualify are granted a certificate which allows them to appear for Teacher Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT). GA Software was in the process of getting the contract for TAIT exam as well. The manipulation was in the TET exam. In the 2018 exam, some unqualified candidates have already been issued the certificates. In the 2020 case, the certificates have not been issued yet,” said Bhagyashree Navatake, deputy commissioner of police, cyber-crime and economic offence wing of Pune police.

“The software companies are same and so are the officials. It is the agents who enable the process. So far, the Harkal brothers have turned out to be the agents who were at the forefront,” said Commissioner Gupta.

Subsequently, the candidates who made the list based on merit suffered. Moreover, there were candidates who paid the money and did not get into the manipulated list either. “At least 17-18 students have approached us so far,” said DCP Navatake.