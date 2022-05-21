HSC results likely to be declared around June 10, SSC by June 20

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) may announce Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 results on or around June 10, while Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 results may be declared around June 20, officials said, on Saturday.

Sharad Gosavi, chairman of MSBSHSE, said that the tentative dates so far for HSC exam results are June 10.

“The exams went smoothly and so did the checking process. The results will be declared on time this year. For Class 12, tentative dates are around June 10. After that Class 10 dates will be declared. The tentative dates for Class 10 are June 20. The drawing papers for Class 10 are being checked under respective divisions and they will be submitted to the board soon,” said Gosavi.

The board conducted offline final exams this year after a gap of two years due to the pandemic. As a result, extra 30 minutes were given to students to ensure that they finish the exam on time.

Also, this year, the board exams were conducted on a 25 per cent reduced syllabus in various subjects. Over 30 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams. Over 14 lakh students had enrolled for the HSC examination across the state while for SSC, the number was 16,25,311. At the same time, the board had announced that the same schools or junior colleges where students have studied will be exam centres in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The board conducted SSC exams from March 15 to April 18 and for HSC students, the exams were held from March 4 to April 7.